Florida Lawmaker Sabatini: Arrest the FBI On SIGHT!

Stew Peters Show





Florida Lawmaker Anthony Sabatini Calls for SEPARATION from Biden's Weaponized DOJ, Stating:





“It’s Time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session and amend our laws regarding federal agencies. Sever ALL Ties with the DOJ immediately.

“Any FBI agent Conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our state should be arrested upon sight.”





Sabatini joins the Stew Peters Show to Press the Florida Legislature to TAKE ACTION against a rogue Federal Government.





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