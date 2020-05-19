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Harvard Law Professor Wants to Ban Homeschooling as Abusive - Reinstituting a Nazi Era Law
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49 views • May 19, 2020
Harvard Law professor Elizabeth Bartholet thinks homeschooling gives parents too much authoritarian control over their children. Her characterization of homeschoolers as Christian conservatives says it exposes the children to white supremacy and misogyny which prevents them from being exposed to other ideas they would get in public schools. (Uh, like California's sex-ed that promotes bondage, and anal sex or the bogus 1619 project that depicts the U.S. as a racist, illegitimate nation from its inception.)
Homeschoolers take issue with Bartholet's comments. “Aside from its biting, one-sided portrayal of homeschooling families that mischaracterizes the vast majority of today’s homeschoolers, it is filled with misinformation and incorrect data,” wrote Harvard graduate and homeschooler Kerry McDonald in a letter to the magazine’s editor. “She is concerned with families having this power, while I worry about giving that power to the government,” McDonald said.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
NY Post article on the issue: https://bit.ly/2TdsPvp
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
Homeschoolers take issue with Bartholet's comments. “Aside from its biting, one-sided portrayal of homeschooling families that mischaracterizes the vast majority of today’s homeschoolers, it is filled with misinformation and incorrect data,” wrote Harvard graduate and homeschooler Kerry McDonald in a letter to the magazine’s editor. “She is concerned with families having this power, while I worry about giving that power to the government,” McDonald said.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
NY Post article on the issue: https://bit.ly/2TdsPvp
Subscribe to this channel for updates.
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