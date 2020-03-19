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VIRUS FROM HELL. BIOCHEMICAL ANALYSIS DEMONSTRATES SYNTHETIC ORIGINS.
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709 views • March 19, 2020
IS IT ANY WONDER THAT THE TRIANGLE SHAPED PROTEINS EXAMINED IN -CV0-19, RESEMBLE TRIANGLE SHAPED PROTEINS FOUND IN MAD COW DISEASE. IS IT ANY WONDER WE SEE NEUROLOGICAL SYMPTOMS IN THIS DISEASE. IS IT ANY WONDER THAT END STAGE MAD COW IS CHARACTERIZED BY TONIC/EXTENSION AND SEIZURES AND SO WAS THE LATE STAGE CV 19 VICTIMS WITH NEUROLOGICAL INVOLVEMENT?
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