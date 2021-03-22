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Dr. Robert A. Morey’s 2014 Mormonism lecture at the SBC Pastors’ Conference in Crossville, TN. It addresses why the cults are the unpaid bills of the evangelical church in America. Recommended book: A Christian Student's Survival Guide located at https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781609574246&HC_ISBN= It addresses many cults. And HOW TO ANSWER A MORMON/JW has been republished and available in (2026) from Xulon Press located at https://bookstore.xulonpress.com/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9798868532016&HC_ISBN=