EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PCR TESTS - TOM COWAN

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Jim Fetzer





This is Tom Cowan's live webinar from August 24, 2022, on the PCR process. Cowan brilliantly and simply de-constructs the primary LIE on which the pandemic is/was based — the RT-PCR test that’s been used to identify “cases of Covid.” He first establishes that the specific identification of a SARS-CoV-2 virus was never done and then gets into the deeper question of whether the PCR process itself actually does what it is purported to do, that being to identify the presence of RNA/DNA sequences from a sample.

“They never identified a virus — a particle that you could call a virus — they never identified a genome (of course they couldn’t since they never identified a particle, so how could you identify a genome coming from a particle that you’ve never identified), and so, by what rule of logic or rational thinking or science can you ever [assert] that you found a piece of something which you’ve never had in its entirety?

“So this paper lays out 10 fatal problems with the use of the PCR test to diagnose the presence of the “SARS-CoV-2 virus.” Here I’m going to quote from the paper:

“The first major issue is that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is based on in silico theoretical sequences supplied by a lab in China. because at the time, neither control material of infectious, live or inactivated SARS-CoV-2 nor isolated genomic RNA of the virus was available to the authors. To date no validation has been performed by the authorship based on isolated SARS-CoV-2 viruses or full-length RNA thereof.

Now, quoting directly from the Corman-Drösten paper:

“We aim to develop and deploy robust diagnostic methodology for use in public health laboratory setting without having virus material available.”

“So in other words, they were amplifying pieces of genetic material, claiming that these pieces of genetic material came from a virus that they never had access to. They never found it, they never isolated it, they never had the genome. This should have been the end of the paper. This is frankly a stunning, stunning admission that this is based on illogical, irrational and anti-scientific behavior. I’m stunned that they even allowed this to be published, because if they never had a virus, how can they possibly claim that this piece [of RNA] that they amplified came from this specific virus?”

This is the article that Tom Cowan uses as the base from which to talk about the PCR tests:

PCR and Real Time RT-PCR under critical review

https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/2022/05/08/pcr-and-real-time-rt-pcr-under-critical-review/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Y3Bo07cfJdJ/ (1:00:55)