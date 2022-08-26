BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PCR TESTS - TOM COWAN
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
139 views • August 26, 2022

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Jim Fetzer


This is Tom Cowan's live webinar from August 24, 2022, on the PCR process. Cowan brilliantly and simply de-constructs the primary LIE on which the pandemic is/was based — the RT-PCR test that’s been used to identify “cases of Covid.” He first establishes that the specific identification of a SARS-CoV-2 virus was never done and then gets into the deeper question of whether the PCR process itself actually does what it is purported to do, that being to identify the presence of RNA/DNA sequences from a sample.

“They never identified a virus — a particle that you could call a virus — they never identified a genome (of course they couldn’t since they never identified a particle, so how could you identify a genome coming from a particle that you’ve never identified), and so, by what rule of logic or rational thinking or science can you ever [assert] that you found a piece of something which you’ve never had in its entirety?

“So this paper lays out 10 fatal problems with the use of the PCR test to diagnose the presence of the “SARS-CoV-2 virus.” Here I’m going to quote from the paper:

“The first major issue is that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is based on in silico theoretical sequences supplied by a lab in China. because at the time, neither control material of infectious, live or inactivated SARS-CoV-2 nor isolated genomic RNA of the virus was available to the authors. To date no validation has been performed by the authorship based on isolated SARS-CoV-2 viruses or full-length RNA thereof.

Now, quoting directly from the Corman-Drösten paper:

“We aim to develop and deploy robust diagnostic methodology for use in public health laboratory setting without having virus material available.”

“So in other words, they were amplifying pieces of genetic material, claiming that these pieces of genetic material came from a virus that they never had access to. They never found it, they never isolated it, they never had the genome. This should have been the end of the paper. This is frankly a stunning, stunning admission that this is based on illogical, irrational and anti-scientific behavior. I’m stunned that they even allowed this to be published, because if they never had a virus, how can they possibly claim that this piece [of RNA] that they amplified came from this specific virus?”

This is the article that Tom Cowan uses as the base from which to talk about the PCR tests:
PCR and Real Time RT-PCR under critical review

https://criticalcheck.wordpress.com/2022/05/08/pcr-and-real-time-rt-pcr-under-critical-review/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Y3Bo07cfJdJ/ (1:00:55)

Keywords
jim fetzereverythingprocessneed to knowcovid-19sars-cov-2pcr testsdr tom cowan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Drone Strike on Kyiv Security Service HQ Spurs Competing Blame

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Report: Green Card Wait for Skilled Indian Immigrants Reaches 179 Years

Douglas Harrington
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy