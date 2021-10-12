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Laura-Lynn and International Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich Discuss International Corona Tribunal
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190 views • October 12, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> http://www.lauralynn.tv/2021/09/dr-reiner-fuellmich.html?m=0
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. He joins us today to talk about Covid variants, multiple dose mRNA shots and the effects the vaccinated might have on the health care system.
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich is an international trial lawyer who has successfully sued large fraudulent corporations like Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank. He joins us today to talk about Covid variants, multiple dose mRNA shots and the effects the vaccinated might have on the health care system.
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