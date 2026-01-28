BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Pain Preparation Purpose
GHMinistry
GHMinistry
23 views • 1 day ago

Pain, Preparation, and Purpose | GHMinistry

In this powerful and deeply personal teaching, Pastor Troy and Marilyn Nichols share a message that speaks to the heart of every believer who has ever walked through pain and wondered where God was in the process.

Pain, Preparation, and Purpose reveals a biblical truth often overlooked:

God never wastes pain. What He allows you to walk through is never meant to stop with you.

Drawing from Scripture, testimony, and real-life experience, this teaching shows how pain often becomes the doorway to prayer, how preparation is taking place even when nothing seems to be changing, and how God redeems what tried to break us and turns it into purpose that brings life and comfort to others.

This message is especially for those who:

Are walking through suffering, loss, or disappointment

Feel stuck in a season that doesn’t make sense

Need hope that their pain still has meaning

Want to understand how God works through trials, not just around them

You’ll be reminded that God does not always remove the fire—but He is faithful to step into it with us. And for those who love Him and love His Word, even the hardest seasons can be transformed into testimony, compassion, and calling.

We pray this teaching encourages you, strengthens your faith, and reminds you that your story is not over.

Thank you for joining us at God’s Healing Ministry.

🌐 Visit us online: www.ghministry.org

Keywords
depressiondeliverancepainovercomingpreparation
