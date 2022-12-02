Is NEW YORK Going UNDER? Are the Events Described Here even Possible for ONE Person to Witness? NO!

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck

https://youtu.be/xFBYWf05rtw

Quotation from original video description….”This is a description of events that I MUST bear witness to.. The Other events( such a Chinati and Grand Junction ) SPEAK For themselves. This WILL Speak For Itself as well. I Must Bear Witness or Break Faith...I WILL BEAR WITNESS... THE KING IS COMING !! The Beginning of the END Is Here.. Prepare the WAY of the LORD.."

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck







