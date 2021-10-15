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Dr. Robert Malone, MD | 78th Annual Meeting of the AAPS on October 1, 2021
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130 views • October 15, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, MD | 78th Annual Meeting of the AAPS on October 1, 2021
COVID-19 Technology, Policy, Options, Censorship and Propaganda.
Dr. Robert Malone, MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons on October 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA.
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Robert Malone, MD | 78th Annual Meeting of the AAPS on October 1, 2021
Dr Robert Malone MD, 78th Annual Meeting, AAPS, October 1 2021, Pittsburgh, PA
COVID-19 Technology, Policy, Options, Censorship and Propaganda.
Dr. Robert Malone, MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons on October 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA.
https://aapsonline.org/event/sept-30-to-oct-2-2021-aaps-78th-annual-meeting/
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Robert Malone, MD | 78th Annual Meeting of the AAPS on October 1, 2021
Dr Robert Malone MD, 78th Annual Meeting, AAPS, October 1 2021, Pittsburgh, PA
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