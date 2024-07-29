Trump Assassination Hoax - Some Good Analysis Work

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This sounds like the guy who did the Harrison Hanks crisis actor parody video.
He addresses some of the key points that establish beyond doubt the Trump assassination was a totally stage hoax.
They are now selling high tops with a picture of Trump pumping his fist on them.
Mirrored https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=1YU47NR5SX1O
A Dangerous Goy