BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
670 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
131 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5175el-dr.-william-makis-episode-018-high-dose-ivermectin-and-cancer.html

Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter):https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack:http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER


Join Dr. William Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, as he dives into the latest discussion on the potential of high-dose Ivermectin as an adjunct treatment for cancer. In this episode, Dr. Makis explores the science and real-world outcomes surrounding “repurposed drugs,” specifically Ivermectin, and their impact on aggressive cancers—sometimes referred to as “turbo cancers.


Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5175el-dr.-william-makis-episode-018-high-dose-ivermectin-and-cancer.html

Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD

Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com


Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER


Join Dr. William Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, as he dives into the latest discussion on the potential of high-dose Ivermectin as an adjunct treatment for cancer. In this episode, Dr. Makis explores the science and real-world outcomes surrounding “repurposed drugs,” specifically Ivermectin, and their impact on aggressive cancers—sometimes referred to as “turbo cancers.

Keywords
dr william makisivermectin cancerivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin cancer protocolivermectin cancer dosinghow to use ivermectin to treat cancerivermectin cancer dosedr william makis turbo cancerdr william makis cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancerdr william makis ivermectin cancer treatmentdr william makis episode 018 high dose ivermectin and cancerdr william makis ivermectin turbo cancerdr william makis ivermectin anti cancer sciencedr william makis ivermectin cancer sciencehigh dose ivermectin cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy