© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg pills, 7.5mg Pills, 100mg Capsules, And Pure Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5175el-dr.-william-makis-episode-018-high-dose-ivermectin-and-cancer.html
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter):https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack:http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER
Join Dr. William Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, as he dives into the latest discussion on the potential of high-dose Ivermectin as an adjunct treatment for cancer. In this episode, Dr. Makis explores the science and real-world outcomes surrounding “repurposed drugs,” specifically Ivermectin, and their impact on aggressive cancers—sometimes referred to as “turbo cancers.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v5175el-dr.-william-makis-episode-018-high-dose-ivermectin-and-cancer.html
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
Dr. William Makis Episode 018: High Dose IVERMECTIN And CANCER
Join Dr. William Makis, a radiologist, oncologist, and cancer researcher, as he dives into the latest discussion on the potential of high-dose Ivermectin as an adjunct treatment for cancer. In this episode, Dr. Makis explores the science and real-world outcomes surrounding “repurposed drugs,” specifically Ivermectin, and their impact on aggressive cancers—sometimes referred to as “turbo cancers.