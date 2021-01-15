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Angry at Big Tech? Wait! The Other Shoe has not Dropped! (worse things coming) Information is power. Internet Privacy
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630 views • January 15, 2021
Posted 14January2021Rob Braxman Tech
1) Information flow is now Centralized. 2) Information about you has collected. 3) Information can be control by A.I.at the individual level. Shadow Banning. Amplify or Banning of Idea. Big Tech is Big Brother. Social Media Score. Who gets to decide what is "Main Stream". Information is Power. Facebook collects your personal information to alter what you think. A.I. Information control. Cancel Culture-Google Jigsaw Project..This can be used against anyone or group at the individual level. You are cog in the machine at a usable vote and voice for them.
1) Information flow is now Centralized. 2) Information about you has collected. 3) Information can be control by A.I.at the individual level. Shadow Banning. Amplify or Banning of Idea. Big Tech is Big Brother. Social Media Score. Who gets to decide what is "Main Stream". Information is Power. Facebook collects your personal information to alter what you think. A.I. Information control. Cancel Culture-Google Jigsaw Project..This can be used against anyone or group at the individual level. You are cog in the machine at a usable vote and voice for them.
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