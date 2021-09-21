NEW Shotgun Trap Machine, Clay Cannon & More From Do All Outdoors

Well this did not go as planned thanks to a microphone malfunction. What was suppsoed to be a Mail Time unboxing video is now just a quick look at a new shotgun trap machine, Clay Cannon and other goodies from Do All Outdoors.#TacticalLeprechaun Approved GearAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.