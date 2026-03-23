BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: Calls for urgent recognition of COVID-19 vaccine injuries
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
692 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • Today

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Good vs Evil


EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Report To Federal Advisers Calls For Urgent Recognition Of Covid Vaccine Injuries

A policy document obtained by MD Reports acknowledges that people harmed by Covid-19 vaccination were failed by the medical system -- and outlines reforms to address it.


By Maryanne Demasi, PhD March 14, 2026


https://blog.maryannedemasi.com/p/exclusive-leaked-report-to-federal


For the first time since the pandemic began, a federal vaccine advisory body in the United States has acknowledged a major blind spot in the country’s vaccine safety system.


A leaked report prepared for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) finds that many people with long-term illness after Covid-19 vaccination have gone largely unrecognised by the medical system meant to monitor vaccine safety.

The document was written by the Covid-19 vaccine workgroup advising ACIP, chaired by MIT professor Retsef Levi.


The workgroup writes that reforms are “fundamental and necessary to regain public trust in vaccination programs that have moral and bioethical obligations for solidarity, justice and equity.”


The document, obtained exclusively by MD Reports, arrives amid political sensitivities surrounding the issue. ACIP’s scheduled February meeting was abruptly cancelled without a public explanation.


A senior CDC researcher familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the report may have been politically delicate.


“Obviously there were some politics involved when the February ACIP meeting was postponed,” the researcher told MD Reports. “But I think the workgroup itself generally supported the document.”


The researcher added that they “wholeheartedly support” the policy document, noting that it is “long overdue to acknowledge and treat the vaccine-injured.”


The report has not yet been publicly released and is expected to be discussed at ACIP’s upcoming meeting on March 18–19. Levi declined to comment.


The system’s blind spot


The report focuses on what it calls Post-Acute Covid-19 Vaccination Syndrome, or PACVS. The term refers to symptoms that persist for at least 12 weeks after vaccination and cannot be explained by another medical condition.


Patients with PACVS often present with complex, multi-system illness. Symptoms may involve the nervous system, the cardiovascular system, the immune system, the endocrine system and the autonomic nervous system.


The clinical picture varies widely. Some people develop severe fatigue, cognitive impairment, neuropathy or dysautonomia.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godvaccineyeshuason of godinjuriesyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of dayscovid-19father of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Silent Contamination: The Blueberry Pie Recall Exposes a Failing Food System and Dire Health Threats

Coco Somers
Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Winter Dandruff Treatment: Addressing Scalp Issues with Natural Solutions

Coco Somers
&#8220;The Truth About Pet Cancer&#8221; on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet&#8217;s immune system

“The Truth About Pet Cancer” on BrightU: How owner emotions directly weaken a pet’s immune system

Jacob Thomas
The incomparable herb: Holy Basil&#8217;s ancient roots meet modern science

The incomparable herb: Holy Basil’s ancient roots meet modern science

Willow Tohi
The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

The power of Omega-3s: Top food sources for heart and brain health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

7 Science-backed drinks to beat bloating naturally

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy