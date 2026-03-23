NWO: Calls for urgent recognition of COVID-19 vaccine injuries

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Credits to Good vs Evil





EXCLUSIVE: Leaked Report To Federal Advisers Calls For Urgent Recognition Of Covid Vaccine Injuries

A policy document obtained by MD Reports acknowledges that people harmed by Covid-19 vaccination were failed by the medical system -- and outlines reforms to address it.





By Maryanne Demasi, PhD March 14, 2026





https://blog.maryannedemasi.com/p/exclusive-leaked-report-to-federal





For the first time since the pandemic began, a federal vaccine advisory body in the United States has acknowledged a major blind spot in the country’s vaccine safety system.





A leaked report prepared for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) finds that many people with long-term illness after Covid-19 vaccination have gone largely unrecognised by the medical system meant to monitor vaccine safety.

The document was written by the Covid-19 vaccine workgroup advising ACIP, chaired by MIT professor Retsef Levi.





The workgroup writes that reforms are “fundamental and necessary to regain public trust in vaccination programs that have moral and bioethical obligations for solidarity, justice and equity.”





The document, obtained exclusively by MD Reports, arrives amid political sensitivities surrounding the issue. ACIP’s scheduled February meeting was abruptly cancelled without a public explanation.





A senior CDC researcher familiar with the situation, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the report may have been politically delicate.





“Obviously there were some politics involved when the February ACIP meeting was postponed,” the researcher told MD Reports. “But I think the workgroup itself generally supported the document.”





The researcher added that they “wholeheartedly support” the policy document, noting that it is “long overdue to acknowledge and treat the vaccine-injured.”





The report has not yet been publicly released and is expected to be discussed at ACIP’s upcoming meeting on March 18–19. Levi declined to comment.





The system’s blind spot





The report focuses on what it calls Post-Acute Covid-19 Vaccination Syndrome, or PACVS. The term refers to symptoms that persist for at least 12 weeks after vaccination and cannot be explained by another medical condition.





Patients with PACVS often present with complex, multi-system illness. Symptoms may involve the nervous system, the cardiovascular system, the immune system, the endocrine system and the autonomic nervous system.





The clinical picture varies widely. Some people develop severe fatigue, cognitive impairment, neuropathy or dysautonomia.