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Decoding the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
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506 views • February 09, 2022
The Opening Ceremony is yet another in a long line of mass Occult rituals. The energy raised by the controversial political statement that raised tensions in the midst of the season's saber-rattling was surely harnessed. This event featured time-space ritual magic that was performed by expert magicians on a grand scale!
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Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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