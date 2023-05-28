They exempted themselves and forced it on us - Hundreds of Maternity Wards have closed - This has been a Stealth Genocide upon the World . Many more have died than they admit to - cover up

122 views 0

PatriotsCannabisCo

Published a day ago | Comments Published a day ago | Download MP3 Subscribe (157)

World Depopulation by these Cabal Bastards. We are lucky we have these 3 American Heroes and Patriots on our side going after these killers



Keywords death planned jab