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These Hospitals are Murdering People and They Know It Attorney Thomas Renz
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110 views • October 30, 2021
Thomas Renz is an attorney we have previously featured here at Health Impact News. He is currently filing federal lawsuits against the government (HHS) for withholding information from the public on how dangerous the COVID-19 vaccines are that are killing and injuring so many people.
In this interview with Dr. Vliet he gives an update on this work, and explains that the government's own data on medicare/medicaid treatments shows that the Remdesivir drug kills 25% of patients who take it, and that 85% of patients put on ventilators for more than 96 hours end up dying.
He claims that this is purposeful and not an accident, as the people in the hospitals clearly know this is happening. He states:
"People are saying 'don't give me Remdesivir' and they're doing it anyways. That is a battery."
He issues a strong warning to doctors working in these hospitals that he intends to hold them accountable for murder.
This interview was extracted from the Stop the Shot - Caught on Tape Press Conference found here: https://rumble.com/voboxj-stop-the-shot-caught-on-tape...html
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/attorneys-and-doctors-warn-that-hospitals-are-no-longer-safe-remdesivir-drug-kills-25-of-patients-85-patients-on-ventilators-die/
"These Hospitals are Murdering People and They Know It" Attorney Thomas Renz
***********************************************************
DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
In this interview with Dr. Vliet he gives an update on this work, and explains that the government's own data on medicare/medicaid treatments shows that the Remdesivir drug kills 25% of patients who take it, and that 85% of patients put on ventilators for more than 96 hours end up dying.
He claims that this is purposeful and not an accident, as the people in the hospitals clearly know this is happening. He states:
"People are saying 'don't give me Remdesivir' and they're doing it anyways. That is a battery."
He issues a strong warning to doctors working in these hospitals that he intends to hold them accountable for murder.
This interview was extracted from the Stop the Shot - Caught on Tape Press Conference found here: https://rumble.com/voboxj-stop-the-shot-caught-on-tape...html
Article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/attorneys-and-doctors-warn-that-hospitals-are-no-longer-safe-remdesivir-drug-kills-25-of-patients-85-patients-on-ventilators-die/
"These Hospitals are Murdering People and They Know It" Attorney Thomas Renz
***********************************************************
DISCLAIMER: Now days we can’t find the truth. Everyone is spinning, lying, giving disinfo, you name it, so all I can do is give you info I have found that is interesting and it’s up to you to decide if you want to believe it or not. We must take in all kinds of info and be discerning about it because we don’t know what is true...we don’t want to throw out something that might be true even tho we thought it wasn’t. Just do your own research and be discerning.
MY MAIN PLATFORM IS UGETUBE where all my video go up first: https://ugetube.com/@WGON
NEW PLATFORM I don’t post much here: RUMBLE: rumble.com/user/WGON
Bitchute doesn’t always publish my videos but I do try: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OsYxBxQUpJHs/
New platform on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WGON:35a36371ed85a983c1021a193d9bcc95f3f00601
Brighteon takes most of the day to publish videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/linkirb1
BEDTIME BIBLE CHAT is now back on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNwIoG85jxDTE9nsnGjvO_Q/videos
This is for BBC only, no other types of videos will go there.
DONATIONS for WGON and the Outreach Ministry can be mailed to:
Linda Kirby
PO Box 366
Shelbyville, TN 37162
OUTREACH EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
My email: linkirb@gmail or [email protected]
www.whatsgoingonnews.net I post news videos on my website as well as articles from around the world.
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