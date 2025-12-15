The “State” of Israel: Zionist Founding, Conflicts, Government, Mossad, and Current Status Explained

This comprehensive report in four parts explores Israel’s 1948 establishment via Zionism, major wars and displacements, parliamentary system with religious influences, Mossad operations, and 2025 Gaza developments. It covers historical events, governance structures, intelligence activities, and ongoing challenges amid international scrutiny.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-state-of-israel-zionist-founding

#IsraelReport #IsrealAnalysis #ZionismHistory #IsraelConflicts #MiddleEastCrisis