A psychedelic rock anthem begins with gritty electric guitars and swirling organs, riding a heavy, syncopated groove, Punchy bass and sharp drums propel the verses while fuzzy guitar licks weave through, Choruses burst open with layered harmonies, dynamic horn accents, and wah-soaked guitar, A spoken word bridge rides a slow, hypnotic breakdown, before a surging, experimental outro jam—driven by wailing solos and walls of feedback—closes the track in an explosive wash of sound





[Intro] [Explosive gated reverb drums] [Atmospheric Prophet-5 arpeggios in 7/8] [Fretless bass slide] (Spoken, echoing) "They promised silicon salvation... but we're still searching for our pulse..."



[Verse 1] [Syncopated bass groove] [Sharp Memphis horn stabs] Binary prophets preach in cathode rays Their algorithms sing my neural lace But when the servers sleep, I still feel the ache Of flesh and blood they can’t replicate [Prophet-5 brass accents]



[Pre-Chorus] [Rising PPG Wave sequence] [Swirling Hammond B3 organ] I bleed in RGB, I crash in blue Reboot my heart to remember you Through firewalls and encrypted nights Your voice still calls in analog light



[Chorus] [Heavy gated snare hits] [Huge horn section blast] [Layered vocal harmonies] More than data! (Flesh and fractured code) More than data! (Souls don’t overload) More than data—we rise, we choke On truths no AI ever spoke!



[Verse 2] [Minimalist Minimoog bass] [CR-78 drum machine click beneath live drums] They mapped my synapses, cloned my tone But can’t compute the way I mourn For handwritten letters lost in the cloud And lullabies no server allowed [Shimmering Synclavier bells]



[Bridge] [Half-time tempo shift] [LinnDrum fills] [CS-80 choir pad swell] Connection’s not just bandwidth streams It’s fingertips and shared daydreams When all their screens fade to black Our whispered words come rushing back



[Chorus] [Maximum energy] [Tower of Power horn stabs] More than data! (Flesh and fractured code) More than data! (Souls don’t overload) More than data—we rise, we choke On truths no AI ever spoke!



[Outro] [Fading Jupiter-8 synth sparkles] [Slow fretless bass glissando] [Tape hiss saturation] (Whispered) "When the last server dies... we'll still be here..." "Counting heartbeats... not clock speeds..." [Final Echo] [End]

