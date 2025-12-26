The Two Christianities: What Jesus Actually Taught vs What Paul Saw in His Vision

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A historical examination of Jesus’ original Jewish message versus Paul’s
later Gentile-focused theology reveals two distinct religions emerged
under the same name. The original Torah-observant movement died out;
Paul’s faith-alone version became modern Christianity.
#HistoricalJesus #RealJesus #PaulineChristianity #OriginsOfChristianity #JesusVsPaul