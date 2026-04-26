On cannabis' corrosion of morals and intelligence through finance manipulation

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Sure, Jewing media with money suppresses the data, but surely law enforcement and other judicial employees should be able to draw the connection between all the homeless crazies shouting at the sky and arguing with invisible people, and their cannabis use. It is curious that the companies pretending to be the most ethical in advertising and other propagandic presentation are the most unethical in reality. Ethical in word, unethical in action. And how the only way I can secure employment is being forced to compromise ethics for money.