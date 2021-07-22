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The Deep Rig
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41 views • July 22, 2021
The creators of this film seem very intent on cashing in and not to conerned if the people go on not knowing the truth of our 2020 election. What a farce.
Here is where you can watch it.
The Deep Rig:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
If you want to pay 40$ you can do so here:
https://thedeeprig.movie/
Here is where you can watch it.
The Deep Rig:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/The-Deep-Rig-Full-Movie:a1fb4aaa803e2b26c3952402b08b3b01b58fcd14
Minds: Part 1 https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258765175537225728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Minds: Part 2: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1258767223504969728?referrer=shane_st_pierre
If you want to pay 40$ you can do so here:
https://thedeeprig.movie/
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