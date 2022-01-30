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C4I - Call 4 Investigation, Jan 28, 5G Radiation,l and Covid Control Hazards
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316 views • January 30, 2022
Patricia shares concerns about 5 G radiations and related controls, like Covid.
Links to videos included related to the topics ini this program:
https://www.brighteon.com/13a7b460-038a-4ac3-b360-001217877e55
https://beforeitsnews.com/protests-demonstrations/2022/01/janet-ossebaard-brussels-what-really-happened-2459163.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKPw-dnxZTo
https://www.endthecovidemergency.com/
Links to videos included related to the topics ini this program:
https://www.brighteon.com/13a7b460-038a-4ac3-b360-001217877e55
https://beforeitsnews.com/protests-demonstrations/2022/01/janet-ossebaard-brussels-what-really-happened-2459163.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKPw-dnxZTo
https://www.endthecovidemergency.com/
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