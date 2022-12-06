In the EYE of the storm – Calm for a short time - Then . . . . .

ALL those talking about White Hats, Q-Anon, SG Anon, Military Movements / Tribunals, Senators / Politicians saying what people want to hear – are Stalling for the Next Planned Phase of severe destruction of society – ( False Hope, no need to do anything others are doing it ) - Unless a large number of individuals come together in one big final push and soon, the ability to do so will be gone .. . . Nightmare scenarios will play out worldwide ( most will not believe it’s happening even though it’s right in front of them )





