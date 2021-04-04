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Alerta Paraguay. Entrevisa al Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez (2020-12-22)
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11 views • April 04, 2021
El Dr. Marcelo Martínez, especializado en la genética nos explica los peligros que conllevan esta nuevas vacunas. Además nos hace algunas reflexiones muy interesantes de a dónde podrían afectar las modificaciones de ADN que traerán estas nuevas vacuna.
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