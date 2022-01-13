5. The Judgement of God (Romans 2)

Romans 2 - Do you think you will avoid the judgement of God or that there is no judgement? You are dead wrong. The Bible says "it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment". So there is no reincarnation, that is a lie of Satan. But how will be judged by God? Romans 2 answers this critical question. God will judge you, and you must be declared righteous to enter heaven. Romans 2 teaches the principles that God uses to judge and that there really is a heaven and a hell. Avoid the wrath of God and recognize that there is no escape from the judgement of God. Just because you don't want to believe it, doesn't make it true. You are a sinner, you are in no position to judge others, and you must recognize that you need to escape the wrath of God by the only way possible...through faith in Jesus Christ. It is only by the goodness of God that He has been patient with you this long for you to come to repentance and faith that you are still alive to read this message. Whoever calls out to Jesus in faith will be saved. Humble yourself and repent, or perish.