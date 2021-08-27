© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. MICHAEL MCDOWELL "IN RESPONSE TO THE VACCINE" PART 1 (AUGUST 14TH, 2021)
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • August 27, 2021
"Vaccines are causing the death SPIKES"
See article related to this post here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/546-supporting-information-and-instructions-regarding-lawful-notice-per-18-u-s-code-2
original post: https://www.bitchute.com/video/94OEMQT31gp2/
Dr. Michael McDowell, Rapha Revival Ministries
• the genetics bioweapons industry backdrop
• SARS-CoV-2 design and function
• follow science or money
• the global and local trends
https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me
See article related to this post here: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/2-uncategorised/546-supporting-information-and-instructions-regarding-lawful-notice-per-18-u-s-code-2
original post: https://www.bitchute.com/video/94OEMQT31gp2/
Dr. Michael McDowell, Rapha Revival Ministries
• the genetics bioweapons industry backdrop
• SARS-CoV-2 design and function
• follow science or money
• the global and local trends
https://michaelmcdowellministries.com/about-me
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.