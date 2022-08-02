HELLISH Smart Cities of the Future & Pelosi, Taiwan and WWIII 8.2

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Featured Content:

Ryan

Chinese Carrier and Tank Movement Cause #WWIII to Trend as Nancy Pelosi Lands in Taiwan Despite Threat of “Serious Consequences”

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/chinese-carrier-and-tank-movement-cause-wwiii-to-trend-as-nancy-pelosi-lands-in-taiwan-despite-threat-of-serious-consequences/

Ron DeSantis outright rejects invitation to join The View

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-ron-desantis-outright-rejects-invitation-to-join-the-view

Middle-Aged Man Allegedly Threatens To SHOOT Female MI GOP Worker In Front of MIGOP Headquarters On Primary Election Day…WARNED: The “whole place is getting shot up!”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/breaking-middle-aged-man-allegedly-threatens-shoot-female-mi-gop-worker-front-migop-headquarters-primary-election-day-warned-whole-place-getting-shot/

Justin

“Anyone Questioning, Challenging, PHOTOGRAPHING, Or RECORDING At Polling Places May Violate Federal Voting Rights Law” – Undercover Sheriff’s Deputies & Federal Thugs To Watch Arizona Primary Election For “Voter Intimidation” As Election Fraud Concerns Continue

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/anyone-questioning-challenging-photographing-recording-polling-places-may-violate-federal-voting-rights-law-undercover-sheriffs-deputies-federal-thugs-watch-arizona-prima/

Saudi Prince Offers Glimpse of Dazzling $500 Billion ‘Smart City of the Future’ Where You Will Own Nothing and Be Happy

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/update-saudi-prince-offers-glimpse-dazzling-500-billion-smart-city-future-will-nothing-happy/

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1vgbF4aH6k (The Line)

• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_p3kl6FHDY (Oxagon)

Kamala Word Salad: “We Renew Our Commitment to Urgency of Now – All of Us In It Together, To Do Something About It”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/kamala-word-salad-renew-commitment-urgency-now-us-together-something-video/

Rapid

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Declares State of Emergency over Monkeypox

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/01/california-governor-gavin-newsom-declares-state-emergency-monkeypox/

Senior Economist 'Fact Checked' By Facebook For Saying US Is In Recession

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/senior-economist-fact-checked-facebook-saying-us-recession

DeSantis devises plan to protect Floridians from ESG woke investment movement

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/desantis-announces-plan-protect-floridians-esg-movement?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Twitter stops censoring Epoch Times links following public outcry

https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/twitter-stops-censoring-epoch-times-links-following-public-outcry?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The WEF Wants to Sew Digital IDs Into Your Clothing

https://www.activistpost.com/2022/07/the-wef-wants-to-sew-digital-ids-into-your-clothing.html

House Republicans launch probe into COVID nursing home deaths

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/misled-public-oversight-launches-investigation-nursing-home-covid?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Telegram Content

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Book of the Week

• The Shadow Party: How George Soros, Hillary Clinton, and Sixties Radicals Seized Control of the Democratic Party Paperback

https://amzn.to/3OBUjEE

DESCRIPTION: America is under attack. Its institutions and values are under daily assault. But the principal culprits are not foreign terrorists. They are influential and powerful Americans secretly stirring up disunion and disloyalty in the shifting shadows of the Democratic Party.



