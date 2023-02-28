Welcome To Proverbs Club.Meek: Gentle And Kind.
Found 3 Times In The Scriptures.
Psalm 37:11.
Zephaniah 3:12.
Matthew 5:5.
Psalm 37:11 (NIV).
But the meek will inherit the land
and enjoy peace and prosperity.
Zephaniah 3:12 (NIV).
But I will leave within you the meek and humble.
The remnant of Israel will trust in the name of the Lord.
Matthew 5:5 (NIV).
Blessed are the meek,
for they will inherit the earth.
https://pc1.tiny.us/55mpb8wt
#meek #gentle #kind #inherit #land #peace #prosperity #Israel #Lord #earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.