Meek: Gentle And Kind

Psalm 37:11.

Zephaniah 3:12.

Psalm 37:11 (NIV).

But the meek will inherit the land

Zephaniah 3:12 (NIV).

But I will leave within you the meek and humble.

Matthew 5:5 (NIV).

Blessed are the meek,

