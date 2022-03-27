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Isa Blumi: Yemen Is Holding Its Own Against The Empire
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123 views • March 27, 2022
Scholar Isa Blumi returns to refresh our memories on what the war on Yemen is all about, his view on the current state of the conflict which has now passed the seven year mark, and how the Yemenis are holding their own against the empire. The West and GCC countries are bleeding money in this conflict which may lead to the collapse of a number of Gulf countries.
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Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/IsaBlumi
About Isa Blumi
Isa Blumi is Docent/Associate Professor of Turkish and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University within the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies. He holds a PhD in History and Middle Eastern/Islamic Studies from New York University (NYU-2005) and a Master of Political Science and Historical Studies (1995) from The New School for Social Research, New York.
Dr. Isa Blumi joined Stockholm University in late 2015 after spending the previous 12 years teaching and researching at universities located in Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the USA, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Albania/Kosovo. Over these years, Dr. Blumi has mentored students and directed MA and PhD projects. Several of these former students currently teach at Spelman College, UC-Davis, Princeton, Yeshiva, Iowa State, and the University of Amsterdam. Since joining Stockholm University, Dr. Blumi has mentored four graduate students who have successfully defended their PhDs at the Universities of Geneva, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Antwerp. Currently, Dr. Blumi is supervising the PhD projects of students attending the Departments of History at UCLA and UC-Davis, Gender Studies at SOAS, while four former MA students at Stockholm University's Middle Eastern Studies program have since moved into PhD programs in Social Anthropology at Stockholm University, Arab History at the American University of Beirut, and Anthropology and Sociology at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Website
Twitter https://twitter.com/IsaBlumi
About Isa Blumi
Isa Blumi is Docent/Associate Professor of Turkish and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University within the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies. He holds a PhD in History and Middle Eastern/Islamic Studies from New York University (NYU-2005) and a Master of Political Science and Historical Studies (1995) from The New School for Social Research, New York.
Dr. Isa Blumi joined Stockholm University in late 2015 after spending the previous 12 years teaching and researching at universities located in Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the USA, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Albania/Kosovo. Over these years, Dr. Blumi has mentored students and directed MA and PhD projects. Several of these former students currently teach at Spelman College, UC-Davis, Princeton, Yeshiva, Iowa State, and the University of Amsterdam. Since joining Stockholm University, Dr. Blumi has mentored four graduate students who have successfully defended their PhDs at the Universities of Geneva, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Antwerp. Currently, Dr. Blumi is supervising the PhD projects of students attending the Departments of History at UCLA and UC-Davis, Gender Studies at SOAS, while four former MA students at Stockholm University's Middle Eastern Studies program have since moved into PhD programs in Social Anthropology at Stockholm University, Arab History at the American University of Beirut, and Anthropology and Sociology at the Graduate Institute in Geneva.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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