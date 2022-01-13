Let's Talk America with Dr. John Diamond Ft. The Resistance Chicks 1-12-22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
-
Watch "Headline News: The Resistance Chicks" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm est
Support and learn more at: resistancechicks.com
Use promo code "Chicks" to save 5% on BrighteonStore.com purchases.
-
Watch "America Unhinged" live on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 9:00 am - 10:00 am est
America Unhinged - americaunhingedradio.com
Support us by shopping at brighteonstore.com and save 5% with code: drjohn