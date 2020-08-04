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VIDEO PART A FAUCI MAKING VIRUSES AND THEN MAKING PATENTS FOR THE VIRUSES
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39 views • August 04, 2020
https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
IT SOUNDS LIKE SEDITION, INTERSTATE CRIME AND FAUCI MAKING BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS WITH CHINA BY "GAIN OF FUNCTION" "RESEARCH" – ISN'T THE DOJ OR FBI SUPPOSE TO CHECK INTO THINGS LIKE THAT? "GAIN OF FUNCTION" RESEARCH WAS ABOLISHED BUT THEN BROUGHT BACK IN
IT SOUNDS LIKE SEDITION, INTERSTATE CRIME AND FAUCI MAKING BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS WITH CHINA BY "GAIN OF FUNCTION" "RESEARCH" – ISN'T THE DOJ OR FBI SUPPOSE TO CHECK INTO THINGS LIKE THAT? "GAIN OF FUNCTION" RESEARCH WAS ABOLISHED BUT THEN BROUGHT BACK IN
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