Switch Flip

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135 views • April 18, 2021
5G is the real virus people. All the virus, vax, variant is just a cove for the 5G kill grid. Awake up it's not too lake....
5G is the Freemason Compass, Square and G
5G operates at the same frequency as OXYGEN, using Tesla's mechanical resonance, 5G destroys OXYGEN. At low power 5G gives us flue like symptoms, at high power direct 5G beam can vaporize the OXYGEN in your body and you die in seconds, and the guy standing ten feet away from you will be just fine.
It's the Freemasons & Secret Society Helter-Skelter plan to kill everyone that is not in the occult.
www.PopChurch.com
[email protected]
5G is the Freemason Compass, Square and G
5G operates at the same frequency as OXYGEN, using Tesla's mechanical resonance, 5G destroys OXYGEN. At low power 5G gives us flue like symptoms, at high power direct 5G beam can vaporize the OXYGEN in your body and you die in seconds, and the guy standing ten feet away from you will be just fine.
It's the Freemasons & Secret Society Helter-Skelter plan to kill everyone that is not in the occult.
www.PopChurch.com
[email protected]
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