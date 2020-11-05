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CAMPS or CENTERS........ Trudeaus disinformation!
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139 views • November 05, 2020
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Check out todays Bitchute video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWthwx7WgrlJ/
RFI for bids on covid centers/facilities/camps
https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/randyhillier/pages/907/attachments/original/1602118577/cds.pdf
Pulmonary Specialist Speaks Out On The Health Risks Of Wearing Masks & The Lies Surrounding COVID-19
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XknUKbwcLYE
THREE SIX NINE ~ CALL TO ACTION~
https://www.threesixninemedia.com/call-to-action?fbclid=IwAR0M9aDuXEtfgENkn0CmYpY1oteK9kVC99DoQhWIH8zPyP6snIgTv8U6E5E
Check out todays Bitchute video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fWthwx7WgrlJ/
RFI for bids on covid centers/facilities/camps
https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/randyhillier/pages/907/attachments/original/1602118577/cds.pdf
Pulmonary Specialist Speaks Out On The Health Risks Of Wearing Masks & The Lies Surrounding COVID-19
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XknUKbwcLYE
THREE SIX NINE ~ CALL TO ACTION~
https://www.threesixninemedia.com/call-to-action?fbclid=IwAR0M9aDuXEtfgENkn0CmYpY1oteK9kVC99DoQhWIH8zPyP6snIgTv8U6E5E
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