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Freedom Mega March 3.0 in Waikiki on 20th 9/11 Anniversary
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240 views • September 12, 2021
On September 11, 2021, about 5,000 people marched through Waikiki in commemoration of the 9/11 attacks on America and in protest of the current medical tyranny. End all mandates! The next march is September 18, 2021, when the World Wide Freedom Rally 4.0 dovetails with the Freedom Mega March 4.0. Same time and place. 6pm in front of the Honolulu Zoo. Join us and take a stand for freedom!
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #March
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #March
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