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The Committee of 300 - Secret Society
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94 views • July 06, 2020
The Committee of 300

“The Committee of 300 is a product of the British East India Company’s Council of 300. The British Royal Family chartered the East India Company in 1600. It made vast fortunes in the opium drug trade with China and became the largest company on earth in its time. Today, through many powerful alliances, the Committee of 300 rules the world and is the driving force behind the criminal agenda to create a “New World Order”, under ”Totalitarian Global Government”. There is no need to use “they” or “the enemy” except as shorthand. We know who “they”, the enemy, is. The Committee of 300 with its “aristocracy”, its ownership of the U.S. Federal Reserve banking system, insurance companies, giant corporations, foundations, communications networks, presided over by a hierarchy of conspirators."

- Dr John Coleman
Author of THE CONSPIRATORS HIERARCHY

“Three hundred men, all of whom know one another, direct the economic destiny of Europe and choose their successors from among themselves.“

- Walter Rathenau

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PgVTS6MxYHI
Divinaguard News YT Channel

See also:
NWO: Talk by Dr John Coleman : The Club of Rome, Chatham House and The Committee of 300
https://www.brighteon.com/58f6689f-73bc-4e42-ae5c-a5aca94ea99a
Keywords
nwoilluminatibritish east india companydr john colemanthe committee of 300old black nobilty
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