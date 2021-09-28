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The Truth About Illegal Immigrants: Was Donald Trump Right?
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34 views • September 28, 2021
MP3 Download: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3103/the-truth-about-illegal-immigrants-was-donald-trump-right
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3103-the-truth-about-illegal-immigrants-was-donald-trump-right
The topic of Immigration - including Illegal Immigrants, Refugees or Migrants – provokes an incredibly strong reaction from many different people. With Donald Trumps’ rapid rise in American politics and his controversial statements about Illegal Immigrants - many people are letting their ideology trump facts, reason and evidence. This presentation is the first in a series which looks to dispel the myths about Immigrants – and aims to separate the facts from the fiction with strict data analysis.
Why are people so concerned about Immigration in the United States of America? Who is coming into the United States both legally and illegally - and how has it changed over time? Are Illegal Immigrants able to vote? How do Immigrants impact electoral politics? Do Immigrants favor big government or smaller government? How do their political positions change over time - are Immigrants friends of freedom?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/illegal-immigrants-part-1
The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
IQ and Immigration | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3103-the-truth-about-illegal-immigrants-was-donald-trump-right
The topic of Immigration - including Illegal Immigrants, Refugees or Migrants – provokes an incredibly strong reaction from many different people. With Donald Trumps’ rapid rise in American politics and his controversial statements about Illegal Immigrants - many people are letting their ideology trump facts, reason and evidence. This presentation is the first in a series which looks to dispel the myths about Immigrants – and aims to separate the facts from the fiction with strict data analysis.
Why are people so concerned about Immigration in the United States of America? Who is coming into the United States both legally and illegally - and how has it changed over time? Are Illegal Immigrants able to vote? How do Immigrants impact electoral politics? Do Immigrants favor big government or smaller government? How do their political positions change over time - are Immigrants friends of freedom?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/illegal-immigrants-part-1
The Truth About Immigration: What They Won't Tell You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QV7JILRugOg
IQ and Immigration | Jason Richwine and Stefan Molyneux
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x-tYmyJSVo
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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