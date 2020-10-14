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THE TRUTH ABOUT THE NORTH/SOUTH KOREA PEACE SUMMIT
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3 views • October 14, 2020
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While President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" comments sparked mainstream media proclamations about the President's volatility and irrationality - the staements have had the desired effect. North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in recently held a historic Korea Peace Summit to discuss formally ending the Korean War and denuclearizing the peninsula.
Michael Malice is a writer, television commentator, the author of many books including “Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il” and the host of "YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice on Compound Media.
Website: http://www.michaelmalice.com
Compound Media: http://www.compoundmedia.com
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4077/the-truth-about-the-northsouth-korea-peace-summit
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4077-the-truth-about-the-northsouth-korea-peace-summit
While President Donald Trump's "fire and fury" comments sparked mainstream media proclamations about the President's volatility and irrationality - the staements have had the desired effect. North Korea's Kim Jong Un and South Korea's Moon Jae-in recently held a historic Korea Peace Summit to discuss formally ending the Korean War and denuclearizing the peninsula.
Michael Malice is a writer, television commentator, the author of many books including “Dear Reader: The Unauthorized Autobiography of Kim Jong Il” and the host of "YOUR WELCOME" with Michael Malice on Compound Media.
Website: http://www.michaelmalice.com
Compound Media: http://www.compoundmedia.com
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/michael-malice
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/michaelmalice
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/michaelmalice
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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