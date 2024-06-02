Create New Account
NWO: US government culling 100's of millions of chickens; fake flu tests & attack on food supply
Published 20 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Tim Truth & TheWarAgainstYou

The US government is culling millions of chickens which is an attack on the food supply on American citizens.


Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christfood supplyword of godchickensyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimemmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysculledfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueflu tests

