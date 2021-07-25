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TASA - July 19, 2021 - 12) How the Queen and her Royal Family involved in Criminality - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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141 views • July 25, 2021
In 1971 or 1972, the Queen directing all of her officials in behalf of the Royal family and the committee 300 issuing a letter to accept nothing but loans in payment. Evil and Criminal the least to say. Even if you want to pay your debt fully, if it's not a loan to them then it's not a payment. The whole mortgage fraud / scam is set by the Queen Royal family and her criminals to slave people. It all started by this memo letter in the 1970s. 99.999% of people around the world don't know what the Queen did as scam to enslave man kind. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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