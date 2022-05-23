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RT EXCLUSIVE In the Ukrainian troops’ Azovstal steelworks hideout
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81 views • May 23, 2022
RT.
With the last group of Ukrainian troops surrendering at Azovstal on Friday, the plant in Mariupol is now under the full control of Russia-led forces. Our crew was among the first to enter the plant, sending this exclusive report from the Ukrainian soldiers' hideout.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15rafp-rt-exclusive-in-the-ukrainian-troops-azovstal-steelworks-hideout.html
With the last group of Ukrainian troops surrendering at Azovstal on Friday, the plant in Mariupol is now under the full control of Russia-led forces. Our crew was among the first to enter the plant, sending this exclusive report from the Ukrainian soldiers' hideout.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15rafp-rt-exclusive-in-the-ukrainian-troops-azovstal-steelworks-hideout.html
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