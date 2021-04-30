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Football Strategy and COVID
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141 views • April 30, 2021
A Coming Covid Catastrophe
World renowned specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche gave a groundbreaking this week (3/27/21) risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of the V. In what may be one of the most important stories covered, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
World renowned specialist, Geert Vanden Bossche gave a groundbreaking this week (3/27/21) risking his reputation and his career by bravely speaking out against administration of the V. In what may be one of the most important stories covered, the vaccine developer shared his extreme concerns about vaccines in particular and why we may be on track to creating a global immunity catastrophe.
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