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The inevitable collapse of BIG systems
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0 view • June 02, 2021
Filip Van Houte with Jeff Hoeyberghs, May 23, 2021
Rants About Humanity #022 - Dr. Jeff Hoeyberghs | The Inevitable Collapse Of BIG Systems
⬇️ You can listen to the podcast episode on ⬇️
● Spotify: https://filipvanhoute.com/spotifyrants
● Apple Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/applerants
● Google Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/googlerants
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:43 - Do you think you are brave or too many people are cowards?
00:01:35 - Were you always asking questions and authority always told you to shut up in the past?
00:05:39 – The taboo of talking about gender
00:08:55 - How is possible that if some people who are studying biology say that sex doesn’t exist?
00:11:52 - What are elements of society that show that society is going down?
00:22:00 - Survival of the fittest
00:23:40 - Having a degree doesn’t mean you are meant to be a leader
00:27:32 – The manipulation of people
00:32:16 – The current-day generation masculinity
00:35:50 - Reducing world population
00:41:03 - Lack of social activism in current generations and why is that
00:42:30 - About PCR tests, masks, lockdown, vaccines
00:56:22 - Difference between gene therapy and traditional vaccines
00:57:08 - About court case against sexism
01:05:37 - Relationship with dad
01:15:44 - What do we need to sacrifice now to get a better society in the future?
01:16:52 - How do you handle the potential of death?
01:18:18 - How do you handle the non-sense?
01:20:07 - Contact info
01:25:06 - Advice for the people during this turbulent time
01:27:14 - Outro
☟ Find out more about at Dr. Hoeyberghs ☟
◼︎ www.HOFFkliniek.be
◼︎ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.hoeyberghs
◼︎ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoeyberghsJeff
Rants About Humanity #022 - Dr. Jeff Hoeyberghs | The Inevitable Collapse Of BIG Systems
⬇️ You can listen to the podcast episode on ⬇️
● Spotify: https://filipvanhoute.com/spotifyrants
● Apple Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/applerants
● Google Podcasts: https://filipvanhoute.com/googlerants
TIMESTAMPS
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:43 - Do you think you are brave or too many people are cowards?
00:01:35 - Were you always asking questions and authority always told you to shut up in the past?
00:05:39 – The taboo of talking about gender
00:08:55 - How is possible that if some people who are studying biology say that sex doesn’t exist?
00:11:52 - What are elements of society that show that society is going down?
00:22:00 - Survival of the fittest
00:23:40 - Having a degree doesn’t mean you are meant to be a leader
00:27:32 – The manipulation of people
00:32:16 – The current-day generation masculinity
00:35:50 - Reducing world population
00:41:03 - Lack of social activism in current generations and why is that
00:42:30 - About PCR tests, masks, lockdown, vaccines
00:56:22 - Difference between gene therapy and traditional vaccines
00:57:08 - About court case against sexism
01:05:37 - Relationship with dad
01:15:44 - What do we need to sacrifice now to get a better society in the future?
01:16:52 - How do you handle the potential of death?
01:18:18 - How do you handle the non-sense?
01:20:07 - Contact info
01:25:06 - Advice for the people during this turbulent time
01:27:14 - Outro
☟ Find out more about at Dr. Hoeyberghs ☟
◼︎ www.HOFFkliniek.be
◼︎ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jeff.hoeyberghs
◼︎ Twitter: https://twitter.com/HoeyberghsJeff
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