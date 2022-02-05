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The Unicorona Special Report
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11 views • February 05, 2022
The Unicorona Special Report:
Sometimes It's Hard To Tell What's Real and What's ...
A Science Fiction Fantasy Short Story
by Anthony B. James ©2021
Read in person by Dr. Anthony B. James. The following short story is a fantasy, a fairytale… No actual Unicorn’s and or pseudo-science facts were harmed in the telling. Any resemblance to real or imagined collectivist, technocratic, tyrannical and or malfeasance, corporate and or “official” sources is purely coincidental.
For mor on Natural Medicine College Degrees and information visit us at https://somaveda.org
Sometimes It's Hard To Tell What's Real and What's ...
A Science Fiction Fantasy Short Story
by Anthony B. James ©2021
Read in person by Dr. Anthony B. James. The following short story is a fantasy, a fairytale… No actual Unicorn’s and or pseudo-science facts were harmed in the telling. Any resemblance to real or imagined collectivist, technocratic, tyrannical and or malfeasance, corporate and or “official” sources is purely coincidental.
For mor on Natural Medicine College Degrees and information visit us at https://somaveda.org
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