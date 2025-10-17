Climate scam explained in 2 minutes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Best-seller author and scientist Gregg Braden: "Climate change is a fact. It's also a fact that humans are not causing it. Is there more CO₂ in the atmosphere now than there was 10 years, 20, 50, 100 years ago? The answer is absolutely yes. Is this a bad thing? The answer is no. Is it the most we've ever had? We're right about 440 parts per million right now. In geologic history, the Jurassic period had over a thousand parts per million. Triassic, 2,000 parts per million. The Earth was lush. The Earth was green. Life was abundant during that time. 90% of the CO₂ comes from the warming oceans, due to geologic processes and tectonic activity that happen every 12,500 years."