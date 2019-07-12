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Winners Announced For The InfoWars Poster Contest!
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6 views • July 12, 2019
The InfoWars poster contest has come to an end and Will Johnson unveils the top three winners of the contest. Two of the winners join the show to discuss the inspiration behind their submissions and discuss what InfoWarriors throughout the U.S. can do to fight for America!
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