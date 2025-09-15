BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Occult Figure at Charlie Kirk Vigil
Watchmen Incorporated
Watchmen IncorporatedCheckmark Icon
549 followers
247 views • 21 hours ago

At the Edmonton Legislature Sunday 8 pm, a figure from the 1800s or before "appears" in the Legislature fountain.  It simply stared at this electrifying and highly charged Christian event of 3,000.  Conjured up by local witches and Satanists?  A water spirit controlling the Legislature?  One thing for sure!  A supernatural confrontation is on!  The landscape of American society is increasingly influenced by a resurgence of witchcraft, reflecting a blend of history, culture, and spirituality. Witches are reclaiming their narratives and stepping into the public eye as symbols of feminine empowerment and resistance. One cannot conquer the Luciferic Left without understanding the Hidden Side of the Left just revealed in this revealing book: https://www.lulu.com/shop/alice-cuppett/witchcraft-usa/ebook/product-65vjkp8.html?q=witches+usa+by+volk&page=1&pageSize=4  

Keywords
charlie kirkedmonton legislaturekirk vigil
