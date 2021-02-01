© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Willful Intent to Destroy Your Business??
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
200 views • February 01, 2021
Check out my BRAND NEW TUBE Channel @ https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm
Quote....Note : I have added a question mark until we reckon with the validity of the document.
Emergency Financial Infrastructure... What, say you? The memo that presents the real story of lockdown, the Crown's will to destroy the wider economy, also known as privater enterprise.
Shhh, it is an Official Secret....
Police Doing Business : https://youtu.be/6XGMC2xMS_s
MI5 is sanctioned to carry out criminal activity : http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.u...
Quote....Note : I have added a question mark until we reckon with the validity of the document.
Emergency Financial Infrastructure... What, say you? The memo that presents the real story of lockdown, the Crown's will to destroy the wider economy, also known as privater enterprise.
Shhh, it is an Official Secret....
Police Doing Business : https://youtu.be/6XGMC2xMS_s
MI5 is sanctioned to carry out criminal activity : http://www.frombehindenemylines.org.u...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.