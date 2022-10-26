Black Tar Oil

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Features clips from Andron: The Black Labyrinth (2016), Beyond the Black Rainbow (2012), Under the Skin (2013), The Time Machine (2002), Westworld (2016), Spiderman 3 (2007), The Device (2014), Santa Clarita Diet (2016), The Fidth Element (1997), Constantine (2005), Lucy (2014), The Matrix (1999), Prometheus (2012), Caprica (2009), War of the Dead (2011), The Signal (2014)