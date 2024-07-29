BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RNC National Delegate - Lori Skibo
Blue Water Healthy Living
7 views • 9 months ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


RNC National Delegate for Michigan, District 9, talks to Eileen about the RNC Convention in Wisconsin, particularly the Republican Party Platform that was passed. She explains why the core values of life, marriage and the 2nd Amendment were changed. She encourages all Delegates to READ THE RULES for the upcoming State Convention in August!


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

rnc2nd amendmentrepublican partynationalwisconsindelegaternc conventioneileen teschliving exponentiallylori skibo
