RNC National Delegate - Lori Skibo

RNC National Delegate for Michigan, District 9, talks to Eileen about the RNC Convention in Wisconsin, particularly the Republican Party Platform that was passed. She explains why the core values of life, marriage and the 2nd Amendment were changed. She encourages all Delegates to READ THE RULES for the upcoming State Convention in August!





